A communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Tonto has taken a swipe people who build luxurious houses and wait for government to construct their roads.

According to him, majority of these people don’t pay property rate but make the loudest noise about poor roads.

“You go to a new estate where people build $1M homes and $500,000 homes and wait for government to construct their roads because they pay taxes. How many Ghanaians pay property taxes? he quizzed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Kofi Tonto said though it is the responsibility of government to fix roads, rich people can complement its efforts.

“If you can build such expensive houses why can’t you come together and construct roads? You can also help the government make Ghana a better place,” he noted.

Kofi Tonto stressed the need for Ghanaians to be patriotic and help government build a better Ghana.

