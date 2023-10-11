New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team member, Kofi Tonto, has expressed worry over the planned December edition of the #occupyjulorHouse demonstration.

This will be the second edition after the three-day protest held from September 21 to 23.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests drew hundreds of Ghanaian youth on the street to express their displeasure about the hardship, rising cost of living, bad roads and corruption in government.

The December edition has been dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse” and “#JustResign” to demand the resignation of President Akufo-Addo or his impeachment by Parliament.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday Kofi Tonto said the protesters are at liberty to exercise their constitutional rights.

However, the month-long demo in December he bemoaned will not be in the best interest of the nation and business.

The NPP man explained that, the protest will be a threat to tourists and revellers from around the world would want to come to Ghana for the Christmas festivities.

“Christmas is when people come into town and business booms so how do you expect people to come to Ghana when you have issued a notice which will put them on alert? Foreign missions will issue disclaimers for their citizens to avoid the country and it will affect businesses,” he said.

Kofi Tonto therefore appealed to the organisers, Democracy Hub to reschedule the demonstration.

“The demo is a constitutional right but it will do more harm than good. The organisers should think thoroughly about the rippling effects and choose any of the dates before December. They should think about it and reconsider,” he admonished.

