A case requesting a number of men who have been in charge of organising the annual Hogbetsotso Za festival between 2011 and 2022 to account for festival proceeds has been adjourned to October 24, 2023.

The adjournment by the Sogakofe High Court came after the presiding judge, Justice Daniel Mensah, who is new to the case, requested time to study it.

Case journey

The plaintiffs, Ahialengor Albert and Atsu Tetteh who are leaders of the Anlo Progressive Youth for Accountability and Development, filed a writ pleading with the Court to order an account of proceeds of the annual Hogbegbetso Za, celebrated by the people of Anlo in the Volta Region.

They argued that members of the local planning committee which included Awadada Agbesi Awusu II, Torgbi Zewu II, Cilas Aidam, Dan Abodakpi, G.A.S Ladzekpo, and Agbotadua Kumasah, had failed to render account for over a decade.

They alleged that, the tenure of the defendants was characterised by misappropriation of funds.

However, counsel for the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the application on the premise that the plaintiffs lack the capacity to demand accounts from the committee.

However, counsel for the plaintiffs, Samuel Kissiedu described as “frivolous”, the motion seeking to dismiss the plaintiffs summons and statement of claim, on the premise that the plaintiffs cannot demand accountability from the local planning committee.

The court would reconvene on the 24th of October, 2023 to argue the motion seeking that the court strikes out the writ by the plaintiffs and an injunction motion to restrain the planning committee from organising this year’s Hogbegbetsotso Za.