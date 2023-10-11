A delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has participated in the Labour Party’s conference held in Liverpool, UK.

The 2023 edition of the prestigious event took place between October 8 and October 11, 2023.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the National Youth Working Committee, Emmanuel Okai Mintah, noted that the NDC’s association with this conference is a testament to their close ties with the Labour Party.

“As always, we anticipate that the knowledge and experiences gained from this conference will prove invaluable as we continue our mission to build a resilient, robust, and unwavering political party. It is through such interactions that we reinforce our commitment to progress and collaborate,” the statement read.

The delegation included Secretary General of Socialist International, Benedicta Lasi, NDC National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, and Deputy National General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande.

Also present were the Director of International Relations, Alex Segbefia, National Coordinator for the ALPHA PROJECT and former Deputy National Organiser Chief Hamilton Biney, and Kofi Ampomah.

