The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has stated that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) sees Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a major threat among all the flagbearer aspirants of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Dr Bawumia is the only candidate who can help the NPP break the eight.

“Among all the five, who is the most attacked candidate? When NDC [set] their eyes on you, consistently attacking you, then you are the one that they fear the most” Mr. Osei Nyarko said.

He also emphasized the role played by Dr. Bawumia in the NPP’s “phenomenal” performance in the Northern region.

“This is someone who has given so much for the country; I’m not saying the others haven’t given, but when you look at the individual contribution, Bawumia has done well. Look at the days of the Supreme Court, he tried his best, in my opinion,”Mr. Osei Nyarko told Original TV.