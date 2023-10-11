Customers of the collapsed Gold Coast Fund Management Company spent the night at the entrance of the Finance Ministry to press home their demand for the release of their locked-up funds.

According to the group an amount of GH¢8.6 billion which was approved by Parliament to settle its members, has not yet been given to them, hence the protest.

The customers, who had come from different parts of the country, vowed to picket at the Finance Ministry for 48 hours to drum home their demands.

The group’s convener, Charles Nyame said the decision to spend the night at the Ministry is to send a strong signal to the government to fulfil their financial obligations.

