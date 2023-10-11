The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has denied ownership of the fuel reservoir that claimed the lives of three technicians.

The deceased; Michael Ashie, Jonathan Kokroko, and Paul Ocloo were part of a five-technical team who were hired to maintain the reservoir on the premises of the COCOBOD’s Koforidua office in the Eastern region

However, in a statement dated October 10, the company said the reservoir belonged to Produce Buying Company (PBC).

“The said fuel dump tank is owned, used, and managed by Produce Buying Company (PBC), a limited liability company which is neither a division nor subsidiary of COCOBOD. The exercise that the technicians were engaged to undertake has absolutely nothing to do with COCOBOD,” the statement read.

COCOBOD urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage since the police and other security agencies are investigating the incident.

Below is the statement:

ALSO READ: