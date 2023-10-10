Deputy Director for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for New Juaben North, Daniel Twumasi Kankam, has narrated the circumstances that led to the tragic death of three technicians at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

He said three died in an attempt to rescue the nephew of the contractor who got the job.

The technicians suffocated inside a fuel reservoir belonging to Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

The deceased only identified as Ashie (59), Paul popularly known as Octopus (early 40s), and Jonathan (late 20s) were part of a team of five technical experts contracted by the PBC workshop to carry out maintenance work on the reservoir.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr. Kankam they had plans before their sudden demise.

Mr. Kankam revealed that, Paul was supposed to name his newborn baby this Saturday and Ashie was expected to travel to Turkey for work on October 21.

“We are all heartbroken about the incident because they are experience men in their field of work” he bemoaned.

Mr. Kamkam said the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and other stakeholders will be involved in the investigations.

Also, the Eastern Regional Fire Service Commander, ACSO I Jennifer Quaye suspect the men failed to take safety precautions before entering the reservoir.

She urged institutions to hire experts for such jobs to avert such unfortunate deaths.

Meanwhile, the Koforidua Effiduase District Police Command has initiated an investigation into a tragic incident.

