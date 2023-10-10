Police in Walewale have confirmed the arrest of one person in connection with the killing of a staff member at the Walewale Government Hospital in the North East Region.

The deceased, identified as Salifu Abdulai, was allegedly murdered on Sunday night by unidentified men, and his body was dumped at a location near the Walewale cemetery.

The victim was later confirmed dead at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Preliminary police checks concluded that the victim might have been brutally killed, as several injuries were found on the body.

The attackers went into hiding; however, one of them was arrested on Tuesday morning.

The police confirmed the arrest but stated that the reason behind the murder was still unclear and under investigation.

This marks the third murder case in the municipality in the past three weeks.