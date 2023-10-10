FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has congratulated Kurt Okraku following his re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mr Okraku was retained as President of the country’s football governing body after securing 97.5% of votes at the elective congress in Tamale.

Mr. Infantino thanked GFA President for his contribution to the development of football in Ghana.

“Dear President, Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your recent re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA),” a statement from the FIFA boss reads.

“I would be grateful if you could please convey my felicitations to the Members of the Executive Council elected with you, while I seize the opportunity to thank you for all your efforts, your work and your important contribution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in Ghana.

Sending you and your team my best wishes for this new mandate and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead, I look forward, dear President, to continuing to work with you for the growth and prosperity of football in Ghana in the years to come’’ he added.

Kurt Okraku will lead the federation for another four years.