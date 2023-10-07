A former Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Okai Mintah, has been appointed as the Chairman for the party’s National Youth Working Committee.

Supporting him in this role is Kweku Asiedu Nketiah Jnr, who has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Committee.

The appointments were formalised at an inauguration ceremony on Friday, October 7.

Speaking at the event, the General Secretary of the party, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, emphasised the importance of upholding the party’s principles and constitution.

He challenged the committee members to approach their responsibilities with diligence, ensuring that their efforts align with that of the Youth Wing’s and the party at large.

National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo, also underscored the pivotal role of the committee within the Youth Wing’s administration.

He stressed that, the committee’s efforts would work in synergy with the Youth Secretariat to advance the Youth Wing’s objectives.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Okai Mintah expressed gratitude to the National Youth Organizer and the entire party leadership for entrusting them with the role.

He then reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to working tirelessly to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election.

“This is a significant responsibility and we are fully dedicated to fulfilling our mandate.

“On behalf of the entire committee, we pledge our utmost efforts to secure victory for the NDC and H.E John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election”, he said.

The committee members boast of diverse backgrounds across various industries.

Okai Mintah therefore emphasised that each member would bring their unique experiences to bear in fulfilling their mandate.

The NDC National Youth Working Committee will be at the forefront of Youth Wing operations, particularly in campaign efforts leading up to the 2024 general elections.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, other ad-hoc committees and directorates within the Youth Wing were also sworn in.

About Okai Mintah

Mr. Okai Mintah’s longstanding service to the party, spans roles such as a TEIN Activist, Constituency Executive Member, Deputy Eastern Regional Treasurer, and Eastern Regional Youth Organizer; reflecting his commitment to the NDC.

He is also an accomplished entrepreneur with interests primarily in the mining sector.

He holds certifications as a Certified Information Systems Auditor (ISACA) and a Project Management Professional (PMI).

His academic credentials further include a Bachelor of Law degree from Brunel University London, an Executive Development in Supply Chain Management and Logistics from the University of Ghana Business School and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology.