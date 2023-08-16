The National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth wing has announced series of actions to express their displeasure with the government’s 10% betting tax.

A statement, signed by the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, described the policy as burdensome, unjust and insensitive

“Our determination to protect the funds young people secure through betting is unyielding. Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government rescinds its decision,” the statement read in parts.

They have also threatened to picket parliament, the Finance Ministry and occupy other government agencies to drum home their concerns.

“We intend to do the following; Picket at the Ministry of Finance and occupy government offices across the country. Start and scale up nationwide conventional and unconventional lawful agitations as a measure of the resistance.

“Instigate young people to confront officials of this government and demand an end to the corruption and Insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-failed brigade, and Occupy Parliament and other government agencies,” the statement noted.

The introduction of the 10% betting tax, which took effect on August 15, 2023, forms part of the government’s efforts to raise revenue.

The implementation has, however, been met with mixed reactions.

