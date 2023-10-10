An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, has announced a month-long protests in December.

According to the organisers, protesters will be picketing the Jubilee House, specifically the publicly accessible end facing the Liberation Street.

“Democracy Hub, the Convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement and #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, wishes to notify the public of its intention to hold a picketing event this December from 1st December to 31st December 2023 at the ‘Julorbi House,” said the organisers said in a release.

They noted that the purpose of this particular protest which is on the theme “#OccupyJulorbiHouse” and “#JustResign” will be to demand the resignation of the president or he be impeached by Parliament.

It added that the upcoming protest will be to “demand the urgent prosecution of corrupt officials, including persons in the president’s family and inner circle who have contributed to what has been described by a former cabinet Minister as “a friends, family and concubines govemment.”’

It further stated that it will also serve “to educate Ghanaians on our enduring advocacy for a New Constitution for a New Generation.”

“We believe in progressive Constitutional Reforms that will provide a better framework for social equity and economic justice for our people; as well as help confront the abuse of power and impunity more squarely,” the statement added.

This will be the second protest after the first one held from September 21 to 23, attracting both local and international attention.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests witnessed the youth of Ghana expressing their displeasure at the hardship, rising cost of living, bad roads, an end to corruption and other issues that they claim make life difficult.

Below is the full statement