Democracy Hub and 23 other applicants have sued the Ghana Police Service (GPS) over an alleged unlawful arrest, torture, and detention during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on September 21 2023.

According to the group, the protestors were arrested and assaulted at the Regional Police Headquarters in Accra.

This was contained in a statement issued by Benjamin Akuffo Darko.

“21st September, more than fifty police officers encircled and aggressively apprehended demonstrators who had congregated to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to protest.

“These citizens were then forcibly transported to the Regional Police Headquarters in Accra, where they faced further assaults and were detained without just cause,” portions of the release read.

But for the benevolence of some volunteer lawyers, the protesters would have been detained for more than 10 hours at the police station.

Considering the actions and activities of the police, the group said a case was filed at the Human Rights court on March 21.

“The Applicants contend that the treatment they were subjected to not only violates their fundamental rights of assembly and expression but also undermines the principles of justice and accountability in governance,” it added.

Below is the full writ of summons: