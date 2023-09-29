The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has taken on the ministers responsible for the country’s security over their silence on the alleged brutality meted out to protesters during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal, said the Ministers of Defence, National Security, and the Interior had not made any statements on the happenings of the protest.

According to him, that lack of communication does not engender public trust and consensus.

Hundreds of demonstrators in the past week gathered in Accra for a three-day anti-governmental protest over the current economic hardship.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against the government’s economic policies and alleged corruption, were met with excessive force from the police on Thursday, September 21. Almost 50 protesters, including journalists, were also arrested.

The incident sparked outrage and some Ghanaians accused the police of using excessive force against unarmed civilians.

Mr Whittal n an interview on Citi FM said the police misconducted themselves.

He described as unfortunate how these Ministers have turned a dear ear and blind eye to what the police did to the protestors.

“For the Minister for the Interior, Minister of Defence, and Minister of National Security, we have not heard from them in respect of what has gone on. It is a bit unfortunate,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Commander, COP Sayibu Gariba, has been summoned by the Police Management Board (POMAB) to answer questions on the brutalization of protesters of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration by the police.

A full investigation will also be conducted into the incident.

The Police Service has apologized to the public for the inconvenience caused during the three-day protests.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was organized by a group called Democracy Hub. The group is demanding that the government address the country’s economic problems and investigate allegations of corruption.

The demonstration was held from Thursday, September 21, 2023, to Saturday, September 23. The protesters gathered at the 37 Lorry Station and attempted to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

However, the police stopped the protesters from reaching the Jubilee House.