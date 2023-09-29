The Eastern Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu has credited government for the feat chalked by the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

According to him, NPP has improve security in the country thus it should one of the campaign message ahead of the 2024 general election.

Jeff Konadu called on party members to desist from tagging the IGP with a political party and rather focus on government’s achievements.

“If the government was unable to resource the police, they cannot do some of these things so why not take advantage of what the man (Dampare) is doing rather than antagonizing ourselves that he is an NDC man, that will not help us to win the election” he said on Wontumi Radio

Mr. Konadu called for all hands on deck for a resounding victory in the 2024.

“What is most important is we should concentrate on building our party base and making sure that our base is strong enough to go and win the election and forget about this is that or that. All I know is the man has done a good job since he took over as IGP and he is still working,” he said on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio.

