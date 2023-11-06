Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has acknowledged the legitimacy of the demands made by the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators.

According to him, these concerns cannot be overlooked.

The newly elected flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) assured that the government is actively taking these issues into account and is committed to addressing them.

During his victory speech on Saturday, November 4, Dr Bawumia called on the youth to collaborate with the government in alleviating the challenges faced by Ghanaians.

“While on the campaign, I became aware of a 3-day demonstration staged by the young people of our country. They had a simple message for the political class: they needed more opportunities for work, they needed improved living conditions, and they wanted improved public services. These are legitimate demands and we cannot ignore them. We will continue to work hard for the people of Ghana.

“I have spent the last seven years working alongside the President to fulfill many of these demands, including creating opportunities for the youth, improving the well-being of our people, expanding access to secondary education and healthcare, enhancing the country’s road infrastructure, streamlining access to public services, and leveraging technology for development” he stated.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, which took place between Thursday, September 21 and Saturday, September 23, 2023, saw protesters, expressing their misgivings about some of the current happenings in the country.

They protested against the government’s economic policies and alleged corruption and had over 50 of their members arrested by the police.

The incident sparked outrage from Ghanaians, who accused the police of using excessive force against unarmed civilians.

