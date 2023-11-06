The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has pledged to deliver a President for the party in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Ntim emphasised that this commitment is an irrevocable promise he made while campaigning for the Chairmanship position, and now that he has been entrusted with the role, he intends to fulfil it.

Addressing a gathering after the Presidential primary results were announced at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023, Chairman Ntim expressed his determination to produce a president for the party.

“Having delivered on your side of the bargain by giving me a flagbearer, I am reiterating my promise to you distinguish delegates that I am going to produce a President you in December 2024. That is what we are all looking up to, nothing less than that,” Chairman Ntim said.

In the NPP presidential primary held over the weekend, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the party’s chosen candidate for the 2024 general election.

Out of approximately 210,000 delegates, Dr Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, while his closest contender, MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, received 71,996 votes.

With his victory, Dr Bawumia will face ex-President John Dramani Mahama, who secured the endorsement of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier in the year.

The 2024 election is poised to be fiercely contested between the NPP and the NDC, both vying to break the historical trend of no party securing more than two consecutive terms under the Fourth Republic, spanning from 1992 to present.

