The Director of Research and Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako says the result of the just-ended presidential primaries was proof that the party was democratic and abides by the dictates of the law.

According to him, although the elections were highly competitive it was free and fair from electoral violence, for which reason all the aspirants accepted the outcome.

Speaking to Joy News, he said “If you look at the efforts put in by our candidates …it tells you that the NPP is formidable and I must say that they have all accepted that the conduct of this exercise has been free, fair and transparent.”

When asked if he was surprised about the votes garnered by a known non-conformist, Kennedy Agyapong, he said “ it is an endorsement of the NPP philosophy, democracy. It was an endorsement of the party’s attitude and posture, nature, and scope. We believe in participation and views of our rank and file. That we do not impose our opinions on people and people must have the free will to express themselves.”

He stressed that the most important thing was that “at the end of the day, the party has spoken that our presidential candidate is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.”

Mr Nimako added that overall, the “NPP is happy, and “democracy has won.”

The New Patriotic Party on Saturday, November 4, elected the sitting Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its new leader and flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 61.47% in the NPP primaries, securing the party’s nomination for the race to the presidency.

The certified results announced by a deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, disclosed that Dr Bawumia polled 118, 210 votes representing 61.47%, while his closest contender Kennedy Agyapong, polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76%, while Addai-Nimoh managed only 731 votes representing 0.41%.

In all, 192,446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary, with total valid votes being 193, 346. 900 votes were rejected, and turnout stood at 94.63%.

Dr. Bawumia’s journey to become the governing party’s flagbearer was not without intense competition and political drama, including a strong challenge from Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and the fallout from the Super Delegates’ Conference.