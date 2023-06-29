Director of election for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has said that the party’s defeat in the Assin North bye-election does not mean the people have rejected the NPP.

He said the Assin North bye-election results cannot be used to project what will transpire in the 2024 general election.

“They have retained their seat. It doesn’t amount to a rejection of the NPP. We have large numbers to win election 2024 and you can’t use this to predict election 2024,” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his post-election statement to the NPP told party members to keep their heads up, recognizing that, in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that “we live to fight another day.”

In his statement, he said that Ghana’s democratic credentials were strengthened even further following peaceful and credible elections in the Assin North bye-election.

National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s James Gyakye Quayson beat NPP’s Charles Opoku and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) to reclaim the seat.

Mr Quayson polled 17,245 votes as against his closest contender, Mr Opoku who polled 12, 630 votes.

ALSO READ: