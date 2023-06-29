N’Golo Kante has become the new owner of Belgian third-tier outfit Royal Excelsior Virton.

Earlier this month, the midfielder ended his seven-year association with Chelsea to move to Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad.

The 2018 World Cup winner accepted a deal that is allegedly worth 10 times more than the contract that was offered to him by the Premier League outfit.

On Thursday morning, it became apparent that the 32-year-old had invested some of the money that he will receive over the coming years into becoming a football club owner.

Kante and associates of the Frenchman have agreed on terms to take control of Royal Excelsior Virton, who have just been relegated to the third tier of Belgian football.

R.E. Vitron finished in 12th place and bottom of the Challenger Pro League, only missing out on survival by a point, and Kante will be at the head of the rebuilding job at Stade Yvan Georges.

Kante takes over from Flavio Becca, the club saying in an official statement that the club has been relieved of all debt by their departing owner.

With regards to Kante, it added: “Driven by his passion for football, the will of N’Golo Kante is to continue the structuring of the club in order to consolidate its foundations, stabilize the staff and eventually reconnect with the tradition of training RE Virton, via its Youth Academy.

“The club aims to establish its local roots in order to become a driving force in football in Gaume and in the province of Luxembourg.

“Like N’Golo Kante, work, generosity, and humility will carry the ambitions of RE Virton for the coming years. With the desire to carry high the colors of Gaume, the province, and Wallonia, N’Golo Kante invites all the living forces of the territory to join a project which wants to be unifying and worthy of the supporters of Excelsior. Altogether, always higher.”

As per the statement, R.E. Vitron say that they are continuing their bid to acquire a professional licence, something which is currently being denied by the Belgian Football Association (URBSFA).

