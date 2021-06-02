A Ghanaian-London based Chelsea fan, Abu Bakr Bapube, has surprised football star, N’Golo Kante with a customised smock.

This follows the club’s Champions League win over Man City on Saturday, May 30, 2021.

A win that threw fans of the club all over the world in an ecstatic mood.

Mr Bapube, who was beside himself with joy, presented a smock to Kante whose works many believed contributed greatly to Chelsea’s victory.

Mr Bapube and Chelsea star, N’Golo Kante.

He took to social media to share the photos which captured the memorable moment, stating that he made the presentation on behalf of Chelsea fans in Ghana and beyond.

Kante gave off a warm smile as he poses with Mr Bapube for the camera while receiving the pleasant gift.

In return of the honour bestowed upon him, the Chelsea star allowed the staunch supporter to have a feel of his medal from the match.

The smock was made of a blue fabric to reflect the colour of Chelsea with Kante’s name and the number 7 which he plays boldly inscribed at the back.