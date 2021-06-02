Nigerian film director based primarily in the Ghana film industry, Pascal Amanfo, says the closing of cinemas has caused a decline in the movie industry.

According to him, investors are no longer putting in money for movies in Ghana because they hardly see their return of investment materialising after the shutdown of cinemas at the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic since last year.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s IB at the launch of Mime Africa Awards, the House of Gold movie director said he has written many scripts but he has no opportunity to shoot because he cannot premiere them in the cinemas.

He, however, lauded many other producers like Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Kobi Rana for beating the odds to release movies virtually.

According to the renowned film director, it has become difficult to shoot movies because investors don’t want to pay monies with no guarantee of returns, hence the government must review the ban on cinemas in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Mr Amanfo isn’t the only one calling for the reopening of cinemas, celebs such as Yvonne Nelson have equally called out the president to pay mind to creatives in the country.