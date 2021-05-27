Success is no accident; it is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love and passion for one’s career path.

These are, but a few perfect attributes that describe some famous Adom TV presenters, who paid their dues while diligently rising on the success ladder.

Prior to joining the Multimedia Group Limited’s (MGL) Akan subsidiary, the Adom Brand, some presenters were not that popular in the media.

Thus, Adomonline.com has compiled a list of presenters and what they used to do for a living before fame.

Sister Sandy

If you have patronised iced and frozen water or even meatpie from one slim lady at South Suntreso in Kumasi, in the early 2000s, then it is possible you traded with the ever-bubbly Sister Sandy.

Christened Sandra Ohemeng, Sister Sandy hawked her mother’s meat pie, which they baked on coal pot while she was still a teenager.

She further ventured into airhosting and car rentals before joining MGL almost a decade ago, where she is currently serving as an ‘entertainment prefect’.

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe

Hitherto known as Ophelia Afia Amankwaah, Mrs Tamakloe used to be a sales attendant at a wholesale shop for drinks at Kumasi Asuoyeboah, for years.

Now, she is a health advocate and host of Nkwa Hia as well as a senior on-air person for the prestigious channel.

Tima Kumkum

Cynthia Tima Yeboah has always been in the entertainment industry. From a sales representative of a supermarket in Cape Coast, Tima elevated to a Kumawood actress.

She found mainstream success following her rousing performance in the Twi-language movie Asem Asa, where she played a lead character called Sandra.

Tima Kumkum is the household name she earned as host of famous Indian series, Kumkum Bhagya which aired on Adom TV.

Maame Kyere Diamond

Life has not always been rosy for Maame Kyere Diamond, as she once wiped off the sweat from hawking her aluminiun saucepans.

She was later given the opportunity to be on radio at a station at Nkawkaw, where she gathered some skills to work for leading brand, Adom TV.

Diamond is a team player for the morning show, Badwam, and Midday News.

Anokyewaaba Serwaa

Considering her impeccable style and great taste for fashion, it is no shocker that Anokyewaaba Serwaa was a hairdresser and make-up artiste.

Based at Dunkwa-On-Offin, Anokyewaaba made it her business to pamper her clients and treat them to everything beauty-related.

She is, however, now with the MGL family to put her media expertise to full use, both on radio and television.

Mike 2

Michael Boateng, affectionately called Mike 2, has always been an encouragement for people not to despise small beginnings.

Mike 2 used to be a well-known barber at Nkawkaw before joining the taxi business.

He is the current host of weekend show Entertainment Hall which airs at 3:00pm.

Obidumbie Kwaku Adu Kumi

Obidumbie Kwaku Adu Kumi has always been an entertainment stakeholder. Hailing from Bantama, Kumasi, Kumi was hitherto an artiste, actor and a dancer.

He performed for multitudes at the Centre for National Culture in the Ashanti Region as well as the National Dance company.

Kumi is still rendering service to the nation, as his fans are dedicated to tuning into Adom FM, midday, to receive his updates on national issues.





















