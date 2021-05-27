The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed members of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists to call off their strike action.

“The union should call off the ongoing strike and/or any further intended action immediately.” This was contained in a press release signed by the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah.

The statement said: “This intervention is in accordance with section 161 of the Labour Act 2003, Act 651.”

It further indicated that the Commission has invited the parties involved to appear before it on Wednesday, June 2 at 1:30pm at the NLC’s premises, for hearing of the issue in dispute.

This is in accordance with section 139 of the Labour Act 2003, Act 651.

“In view of the Covid-protocols, the representation by each side is restricted to maximum of two persons,” the statement directed.

The Commission further urged all parties to attend for an amicable solution to be reached.