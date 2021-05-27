Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has scolded former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, over his recent accusations targeted at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an article authored by Mr Amidu, he accused the President of blackmailing some NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) to do his bidding.

“Martin Alamisi Amidu has gone too far,” Mr Jacobs told Peace FM.

According to him, Mr Amidu has “disgraced his own MPs. Assuming that it is true, you keep to yourself . . . His statement is a conspiratorial statement. He is doing something to feed into the public domain and the target is the Presidency . . . it undermines the intelligence of our own MPs in Parliament.”

Like the biblical quote, “no weapon fashioned against you shall prosper,” he added,

“For those who have been with Nana Akufo-Addo and I will repeat and I’ll always repeat it, you will tag him and it will never fly . . . If you tag him with corruption, it won’t fly.”

”Better get something better against the man and not these frivolous statements. It will end nowhere and he’s still in charge,” he rebuked Mr Amidu.