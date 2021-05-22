Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Diamond Michelle, aka Michy, has caused a stir with her latest post on social media.

Michy has taken to her Instagram page to splash visuals from a vacation at the Maldives Island in South Asia.

The photos had Michy give off wild poses in her bikini as she gives fans and followers a glimpse of her activities so far.

She explained it was a treat for her birthday which she celebrated about two weeks ago.

Michy on her vacation

One of the photos captured Michy holding the hand of an unseen man, speculated to be her new ‘baby’ as she beams with smiles for the camera.

Michy wore a matching bracelet with the faceless person.

ALSO READ:

Posting the visuals on her Instagram page, she captioned: Baecation.

Fans and followers, who have sighted them, have trooped to her comment section to express their views.