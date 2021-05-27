A Ghanaian man, who pleads for his identity to remain unknown, has revealed how his aunty is on his neck for money he borrowed from her to organise his wedding.

According to him, everything was ready for his wedding and he was only left with a few things to purchase but could not afford them so he decided to borrow from his aunty.

“After explaining things to her she agreed and gave me the money I needed after which we went ahead with the wedding,” he added.

Speaking on Happy FM, he said: “A few months after our wedding, my aunty begun to demand for the money. I tried explaining to her that I was still trying to gather it but she refused to listen to me.”

He furthered that one day his aunty met him outside and demanded for her money which he was still trying to gather but she refused to listen.

“She pulled my wedding ring off my finger and stated that she will only return it after I pay what I owe her,” he added.

The man said that his aunty even threatened to come for his wife’s ring if they fail to pay the money.

“I told my wife everything and we are both trying to raise the money to pay her back,” he said.

He pleaded with Rev Nyansa Boakwa and the Boneka team to lead him to his aunty to take back his ring and also ask for some time to pay everything he owes her.