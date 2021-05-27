A fan has sent a hate mail to Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, following his poor performance in goal for the club in last night’s Europa League final loss.



Villarreal played out a 1-1 draw with United on Wednesday, May 26, and had to play extra time and then penalties.

The subsequent shoot-out was much more entertaining as 21 out of 21 spot-kicks were scored, meaning it was left with De Gea to take one himself.

Unfortunately, De Gea’s shot was weak and was easily saved by his opposite number, Geronimo Rulli, meaning United’s four-year wait for a trophy goes on.

According to reports, legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson waited for David De Gea after the medal ceremony and walked down the tunnel with him, cheered him and gave him comfort .

Some Manchester United fans believe the club would have won the Europa League final had substitute goal keeper, Dean Henderson played in the penalty shoot-out rather than David de Gea.

De Gea is poor at saving penalties – failing to save any of the last 21 he has faced outside of shoot-outs dating back to 2016 – whereas Henderson has saved eight in that time.

It’s now 40 penalties in a row that De Gea has failed to catch for club and country.

Following the criticism the keeper got, De Gea has now revealed the hate filled mail sent to him by a ‘fan’.



In the mail, the United fan went too far by wishing De Gea’s newly born child dies, his wife gets raped, while also wishing the goalkeeper dies from a plane crash.



The United fan wrote:

“David De Gea I hope your newborn dies and has the worst death of his life. I hope your wife gets raped by the people that killed your newborn.



“I will make dua you rot in jahanam and you die a painful death ameen ya roab. When you are on your way back to England I hope the Munich disasters is reincarnated.”