Movie director Pascal Amanfo has reacted to calls by some industry players for churches to pay royalties for gospel songs used during services.

According to him, per law the church hasn’t been classified as a profit-driven or business entity, hence he cannot fathom how royalties will be collected from them.

Earlier, the Chief Operations Officer of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Abraham Adjetey, revealed that the collective society will soon get the churches to pay performing rights fees for the songs performed in their churches.

He said the organisation has indeed taken steps to ensure that churches pay for the music performed in their churches.

GHAMRO had already engaged some of the churches and they had agreed and negotiated on the fee to be paid every year.

But reacting to this, the movie director said before churches will be compelled, TV stations and media houses should be the first to log in their works to prove fairness.

He added that, people use music daily including those who have private parties and should also be compelled to pay their royalties, adding that the church should be the last place for royalties to be collected.

Pascal Amanfo, climaxing the interview, said he doesn’t know why some people are that keen when it comes to churches’ operations when they are not profit-driven or business organisations.

Meanwhile, some people are against Mr Amanfo’s assertion because some pastors have started selling products such as anointing oil among others in their churches.