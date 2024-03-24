Renowned movie director, Pascal Amanfo bid farewell to bachelorhood as he exchanged vows with his sweetheart, Linda, in a beautiful ceremony.

Following a breathtaking proposal in August 2023, the couple had been eagerly planning their lavish wedding for March 2024.

Over the weekend, their dreams became a reality as they said “I do” in a private event.

Pascal looked dashing in a sleek black tuxedo, while Linda exuded elegance in a stunning cord lace wedding gown paired with a long veil.

In a heartfelt tribute to his new bride, Pascal described Linda as “My gift from God… My restoration.” He expressed gratitude for being entrusted with one of Zion’s choicest daughters and looked forward to their journey together.

In response, Linda poured out her appreciation for Pascal, referring to him as her “Strength, Bestie, Gist Partner, Bae Of Life!” She thanked him for his unwavering support and acknowledged him as the reason behind her constant smiles.

Their love story continues to inspire many, and as they embark on this new chapter together.