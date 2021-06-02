A primary 6 pupil of Sehwi Besibema school, in the Western North Region, Eric Osei Bonsu, affectionately called Naasei, has drowned in the community

Per witnesses’ account, the boy and his friends were out for fun times when they headed to River Pru to swim, a usual routine for most children.

After a few dives, the boy’s friend is said to have reached the coast successfully, but he failed to float on the surface of the river.

The father of the deceased said he was home when some area youth came calling for help to rescue the boy, who was then missing.

Osei Bonsu said after his son was retrieved from the river, he tried his best to resuscitate him, but to no avail.

The Akontombra police were called to the scene to transport the body to the Sehwi Wiawso Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the assembly member for the area, Isaac Entie, in an interview with Adom News, disclosed that he has severally warned the children to stop swimming in the river.