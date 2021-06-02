A 29-year-old lady, simply identified as Blessing, has been found dead in her home in Delta State, Nigeria.

Blessing is said to have been discovered in a decomposing state with her nipples and private part missing

According to reports, the deceased, who works at a popular hotel in the community, brought a man home on Saturday night, when she was last seen by her neighbours.



A neighbour, who spoke under anonymity, said: “The man was later seen leaving that night; but since then, we did not see her only to discover this morning that she was dead, with her vital organs missing.”

Another source said the neighbours became worried about the lady’s whereabouts days later when they began to smell a foul odour from the direction of her room.

They later alerted security operatives, who forced the door open.

The state acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, adding that the police had already removed the corpse and taken it to a morgue for autopsy while investigations were ongoing.