Two African Presidents have joined supporters of English football club, Chelsea to celebrate its UEFA Champions League (UCL) victory.

The London team beat Premier League side, Manchester City in the final played in the Portuguese city of Porto on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Elated President of Sierra Leone and Senegal took to their Twitter pages to express their excitement.

President Macky Sall of Senegal has joined the celebration.

Très belle victoire de notre compatriote Édouard Mendy avec #Chelsea.

Bravo cher Édouard!

Vous faites la fierté de votre pays🇸🇳 #ChampionsLeaguefinal2021 pic.twitter.com/eymZdu61nW — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) May 29, 2021

Also, the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio congratulated Chelsea player, Antonio Ruediger on winning the Champions League.

Though he is playing for the German national team, Ruediger has donated $100,000 to support education in Sierra Leone.

President Julius Bio on twitter wrote: “Sierra Leone is truly proud of you.”

