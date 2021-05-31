Medical Laboratory Scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on Monday defied a court order that directed them to call off a strike action and return to work.

In the last few weeks, they have demanded the withdrawal of two medical doctors posted to the laboratory by management. On Friday, the National Labour Commission secured a court order barring the lab scientists from proceeding with the intended strike action.

Public Relations Officer of KATH, Kwame Frimpong, said the hospital is still resorting to private laboratories as the scientists have refused to show up for work.

“We are sending samples to private labs for them to run as a way of mitigating the impact of the lab. It requires a lot of extra effort because we have to collect all the samples and send them outside,” Mr Frimpong told Joy News.

Joy News‘ Nana Yaw Gyimah, who visited KATH on Monday morning, reported that the labs remained closed.

The National Labour Commission has expressed surprise at the turn of events hinting at the possible consequences if the commission confirms that the court order was not obeyed.

“Either terminate their employment without notice or to withhold their salary or anything that is due them for the period that they have engaged in this illegal strike and the third one lies with the Commission, that is the commission to apply to the court to cite them for contempt,” it said.