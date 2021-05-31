Nigerian superstar, Mrs Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has left fans in awe after making yet another dramatic hairstyle change.

While the actress has – in the past – rocked some bold and daring looks for her various movie roles, this new look appears to have been born out of a personal decision.

Taking to her Instagram page of over 10 million followers, Mrs Johnson-Okojie shared a photo of herself rocking a vibrant ankara dress, spotting her blond new buzzcut look.

The talented actress, who also runs a cooking show, Mercy’s Menu, is currently shooting the second season.

Debuting her new look, she captioned: “My new hair cut.”

Read post below: