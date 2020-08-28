Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, and her husband, have taken to social media to share an adorable family video.

The video captured Mr and Mrs Okojie display love as they mark their ninth marriage anniversary.

In the video, the actress was seen sitting beside her husband who had their new baby Divine-Mercy locked up in his arms.

The rest of the children were busy doing their own thing as the actress gives a passionate message on how far they have come as a family.

Posting the video on her Instagram page, she penned a message to describe each member of their family.

Followers have since trooped to her comment section to wish them well in the years ahead.