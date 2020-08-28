Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians.

Her plea is for Ghanaians to forgive Mzbel and Tracey Boakye over their recent social media outbursts.

Actress Boakye and Mzbel have, for sometime now, been trading words over a man they claim to be dating. They described him as ‘Papa no’.

Maame Dokono, speaking in an interview, bemoaned the lifestyle youngsters now display on social media.

“I can’t even tell if social media is good or bad because I don’t even know how to use it but there was nothing like social media during my time when I started acting.

“So I find it disturbing when some of these ladies post half-naked photos on social media because of fame,” she said.

She, however, expressed optimism the two will, some time to come, not fancy these lifestyles.

ALSO READ:

“I was engaged in my television, radio programmes and acting and I didn’t have the time to talk about certain things in the open. I believe when they grow up, they will definitely change so let’s forgive them,” she pleaded.