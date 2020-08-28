Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame‘s attempt to deliver a defamation suit to Gyedu Blay Ambolley seem to have hit the rock.

Mr Ambolley, in an interview in February 2020, alleged that Okyeame Kwame was given a loan of GHS 50,000 by the President of Music Union of Ghana of which he failed to pay back.

Describing the allegation as false, the ‘Made in Ghana’ advocate explained the comments have “lowered his image in the minds of right meaning Ghanaians”, thus his decision to seek legal redress.

However, taking to social media on Thursday, August 27, 2020, he disclosed all attempts to hand over the writ of summons to Mr Ambolley has proved futile.

He noted they have been trying since March 2020, but Mr Ambolley has still not been found.

He is, therefore, appealing to the public to help in sharing the message till it gets to the defendant.

“We have been trying to give this writ to Mr Gyadu-Blay Ambolley since March this year but the bailiff couldn’t find him to deliver.

“So please if you know where the legend is, please tell him the court is looking for Him. He must report within eight days. This document is legal. Thank You,” he wrote.

Read the writ below: