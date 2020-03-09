Rapper Okyeame Kwame declined to answer questions about his scuffle with veteran musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

According to him, his lawyers have advised him to keep mute and to keep things calm until the court hearing between him and the Akoko Ba hitmaker commences.

Okyeame Kwame filed the defamation suit after the latter alleged that, he, Okyeame Kwame and some other musicians, shared GH¢50,000 from government’s GH¢2 million meant for the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) then headed by President Bice Osei Kuffour.

Prior to the suit, the ‘Made in Ghana’ musician asked Mr Ambolley to render an apology for dragging his name through the mud but all proved futile.

MORE STORIES:

Standing by his words, Mr Ambolley said he needed longer time to apologise because I know that something shady went on when MUSIGA was given the money.

However, Okyeame Kwame has again responded to Mr Ambolley’s claim.

He told Andy Dosty that, I never took that money. I was only taking GH¢200.00 a month for my work and it got to a point I had to give my money to the accountant then.

These things happen sometimes when we are going through life . When I was going to work at MUSIGA, Okraku Mantey told me to stop.

Okyeame Kwame added, this one, its not a problem at all because my lawyers have taken it on. If he doesn’t come to prove we would see where it will get to.

It wasn’t 50,000… my lawyers are on it and we will get to it. I have called him to asked him personally, he said.