Veteran musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has said he will need more than 72 hours to render an apology to highlife artiste Okyeame Kwame.

His statement comes after the ‘Made in Ghana’ singer threatened him (Ambolley) with a suit for making defamatory comments about him.

Ambolley said that Okyeame Kwame along with some other musicians had been given ¢50,000 from government’s GH¢2 million meant for the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) by the then President Bice Osei Kuffour.

However, in an interview on 3FM, Ambolley stated that he is not ready to apologise within the 72 hours.

According to him, he knows that something shady went on when MUSIGA was given the money.

In view of that, Ambolley said he needs a week to make his checks and get back to Okyeame Kwame either with an apology or his facts.

“We spoke and I told him that a week after I would come back to him because I know that some things happened there,” he said.

However, Ambolley said that if the singer is not willing to give him the week extension he wants, he (Okyeame Kwame) can proceed to the court.

“I have told him, so if he is not ready he can proceed with whatever he wants,” he added.