Screen icon, Grace Omaboe, known popularly as Maame Dokono, has showered praises on Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale for making Ghana proud.

The actress and role model said this with regards to Shatta’s feature on Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ visual album.

According to Maame Dokono, Shatta Wale happens to be one of the kids she raised and she is very happy with the height the dancehall king has attained so far in his musical career.

She said this on Peace FM on Saturday.