Music star, Beyoncé, has finally released the much-anticipated music video of her ‘Already’ song with Ghana’s Dancehall star Shatta Wale.

Following the release of the video, there have been massive congratulations pouring in for Shatta Wale.

But Shatta Wale was not the only Ghanaian or African who shared in this big achievement of putting the country and Africa on the global map.

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod Lloyd and his Dance With Purpose (DWP) Academy also made Ghana proud by featuring in the video.

And so did Papi Ojo, who was the lead dancer in the video.

While Papi Ojo is a Nigerian by birth, he has connections to Ghana in the sense that his dance partner with whom he formed Africa’s Very Own dance group is a Ghanaian called Ghana Boi.

In the ‘Already’ video, Papi Ojo happens to be the dancer who appears the most and is always seen dancing with Beyoncé.

Checks indicate that Papi was born as Stephen Ojo and raised in the city of Lagos in Nigeria.

In an interview with One Tribe Magazine in 2019, Papi Ojo indicated that he has always been good at dancing but only took it seriously in 2014 when he formed the AVO group with dance partners; Caleb a.k.a Ghana Boi and his older brother Emmanuel a.k.a Sedo who passed away in 2016.

Papi Ojo was part of the music video for Spirit soundtrack Beyoncé did for the ‘Lion King’ movie.

He has also performed with Rihanna at the 2018 Grammy awards and worked with Janet Jackson on the music video for her ‘Made for Now.’

His other dance credits include works with Chris Brown, Wizkid, Davido, Kizz Daniel and as of yesterday, Big Sean at the VMAs.

Apart from dancing, Papi Ojo has also ventured into singing and has released some songs including Awelewa, Loving You, and Carry Go.