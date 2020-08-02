Wizkid on social media has revealed that his musical collaboration with award-winning American Singer, Beyoncè earned him a $100million.

The Cedi equivalent is GH¢577,236,650.50 and in Naira is 38,200,000,0000.

Wizkid got featured in Brown Skin Girl song, a song which is also part of the Lion King Album and the Black Is King Film.

The Nigerian Afrobeats musician took to twitter to announce how much he was paid but he subtly tweaked his Tweet.

At first thought it suggests it’s rather Disney that owes him $100million but at a second critical look, he means that he was paid that amount.

Taking to Twitter, Wizkid wrote; “Good day to wake up! Disney owe me $100M !!”,