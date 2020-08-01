One of the Ghanaian producers, who helped make Beyoncé and Shatta Wale’s ‘Already’ music video, says the Grammy Award-winning artiste was not in Ghana for the shoot.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM, Sharifah Issaka stated that a team was put together in Ghana to shoot scenes for the video and by extension, the ‘Black is King’ visual album.

Shatta Wale flew outside the country to shoot his scenes with Beyoncé for the music video, she revealed.

“She really wanted to come but her schedule was mad,” Sharifah told George Quaye, host of the show.

Her comments come after many people expressed confusion about whether Beyonce did come Ghana to shoot the music video or not.

Sharifah stated that her team was given directions, roles and had the singer’s production company communicate to them what Beyonce wanted.

She stated that they shot the scenes in various places in Accra, the country’s capital.

The producer explained that they were unable to go to the other parts of the country for the shoot because it was time-bound.

“However, the team made sure to shoot scenes in different parts of the capital that are hardly explored,” she added.