The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Saturday inaugurated its first female Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

Prof. Dickson becomes the University’s 11th Vice-Chancellor since its establishment and takes over from Prof Obiri Danso.

In her inaugural speech, she touched on what she described as her digital vision for KNUST.

With this vision, she explained a special initiative dubbed ‘SONSOL’ project to “Support one needy student with one laptop” to help poor students who may be unable to acquire a laptop for online studies.

ALSO READ:

She said as a science and technology university, it must set the pace in the use of technologies, adding that they are poised to do so to the admiration of all.

Prof Dickson further promised to position KNUST in the global community by promoting research and helping Industry to grow.

Before her appointment as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dickson, a professor of Pharmacy, served as Pro-Vice-Chancellor from October 1, 2018 to July 31, 2020.