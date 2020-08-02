The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has described as fake some images of papers circulating on social media purported to be for upcoming Integrated Science examination.

The paper, as part of the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is expected to be taken on August 3.

According to WAEC, “a scrutiny of the images being shared on social media indicates once again, the activities of certain individuals mainly operators of rogue websites and WhatsApp groups aimed at leading candidates astray and discrediting the Council.”

“The Council is very vigilant and has alerted the BNI, CID and the National Security about the threats posed by these groups. The Council assures all its stakeholders that it has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020,” WAEC said.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, WAEC urged candidates to focus on the examinations and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols as the Council does its part to ensure a successful process in the face of the pandemic.