Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased by 787 new cases, according to updates provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The total number of cases, therefore, is 37,014.

The number of recoveries/discharged has increased from 32,096 to 33,365.

Active cases stand at 3,467 and the death toll remains the same.

Regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region – 18,882

Ashanti Region – 9,328

Western Region – 2,687

Central Region – 1,493

Eastern Region – 1,457

Volta Region – 605

Bono East Region – 511

Bono Region – 439

Western North Region – 393

Northern Region – 354

Upper East Region – 282

Ahafo Region – 232

Oti Region – 192

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9