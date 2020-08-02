Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased by 787 new cases, according to updates provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The total number of cases, therefore, is 37,014.
The number of recoveries/discharged has increased from 32,096 to 33,365.
Active cases stand at 3,467 and the death toll remains the same.
Regional breakdown below:
Greater Accra Region – 18,882
Ashanti Region – 9,328
Western Region – 2,687
Central Region – 1,493
Eastern Region – 1,457
Volta Region – 605
Bono East Region – 511
Bono Region – 439
Western North Region – 393
Northern Region – 354
Upper East Region – 282
Ahafo Region – 232
Oti Region – 192
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9