Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has dismissed reports of its student murdering an Uber driver in the Ashanti region.

Though the 23-year-old suspect, Emmanuel Awuah, was reported to be a final year Geological Engineering student of the university, the management says otherwise.

“He did not register for the 1st and 2nd semesters of the year 2018/2019 academic year and again for the 1st and 2nd semesters of 2019/2020 academic year.

“He did not defer his programme, neither did he indicate any reason for abandoning his programme of study at the university,” the statement said.

ALSO READ:

Authorities at KNUST, in the statement, explained that according to its records, Mr Awuah has abandoned his programme of study in the uyniversity.

Read the full statement below:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR