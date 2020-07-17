Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has dismissed reports of its student murdering an Uber driver in the Ashanti region.

Though the 23-year-old suspect, Emmanuel Awuah, was reported to be a final year Geological Engineering student of the university, the management says otherwise.

“He did not register for the 1st and 2nd semesters of the year 2018/2019 academic year and again for the 1st and 2nd semesters of 2019/2020 academic year.

“He did not defer his programme, neither did he indicate any reason for abandoning his programme of study at the university,” the statement said.

ALSO READ:

Authorities at KNUST, in the statement, explained that according to its records, Mr Awuah has abandoned his programme of study in the uyniversity.

Read the full statement below: