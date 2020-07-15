Running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has reacted to the death of a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School.

Leonard’s death triggered a demonstration by his colleague students who accused the school authorities of failing to attend to him after he complained of severe stomach pain.

The students alleged that the authorities feared their late colleague had contracted the coronavirus hence left him unattended to until he died.

But taking to her social media pages, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, applauded colleagues of the student for their attempt to save his life.

“My attention has been drawn to a video in which some selfless students of KNUST SHS are seen providing care to their colleague who was obviously ill and in distress. Reports have it that he was in this condition for almost three hours until his dad arrived to convey him to hospital.

“Sadly he is reported to have succumbed to his illness. Former President Mahama @JDMahama and I wish to salute the gallant students who stayed with him for their show of kindness and appreciation of our common humanity. We pray for comfort and strength for the bereaved parents,” she posted.

